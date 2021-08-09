Left Menu

New COVID-19 outbreaks slowing solution of chips shortage - Mexico autos group

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-08-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 21:18 IST
New COVID-19 outbreaks slowing solution of chips shortage - Mexico autos group
  • Mexico

A new wave of COVID-19 cases has delayed finding a solution to a global shortage of semiconductor chips, Fausto Cuevas, head of the Mexican Automotive Industry Association (AMIA), said on Monday.

AMIA also estimated that Mexico's auto production and exports for 2021 could be at similar levels to 2020, Cuevas said.

