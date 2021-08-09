Cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India cross 51 cr: Health ministry

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the landmark of 51 crore, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

More than 49 lakh (49,06,273) doses have been administered on Monday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

The ministry said 26,66,611 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 4,59,352 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Monday.

Cumulatively, 17,95,70,348 persons in the age group 18-44 years across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 1,24,91,475 have received their second dose since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive. Five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated over 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.

As on day-206 of the vaccination drive (August 9), 49,06,273 vaccine doses were given. The ministry said 36,80,340 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 12,25,933 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 PM. Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it stated.

