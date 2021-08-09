Punjab reports 31 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Punjab Monday reported 31 fresh Covid cases, taking the overall number of infection to 5,99,514, while one death pushed the fatality figure to 16,320, according to a medical bulletin.

The lone death was reported from Patiala.

The overall toll includes three deaths which were not reported earlier, as per the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the states now stands a 441.

Barnala and Pathankot reported four cases each, followed by three each from Amritsar, Faridkot and Patiala.

With 43 recoveries from the infection, the number of recoveries reached 5,82,753, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported six cases of COVID-19, taking the total count to 61,984, according to the medical bulletin.

With no death reported on Monday, the toll figure stood at 811.

The number of active cases in the city was 27 while the number of recoveries 61,146.

