Left Menu

Gujarat CM inaugurates PSA oxygen plant donated by Essar Ports

The plant will be able to meet the needs of the people in case of an emergency, said the release.Earlier this year, Essar in collaboration with the Khambaliya Civil Hospital had set up a 100-bed oxygen-equipped Covid Care Centre at Devbhumi Dwarka district, it said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-08-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 22:43 IST
Gujarat CM inaugurates PSA oxygen plant donated by Essar Ports
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday virtually inaugurated a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generator plant donated by Essar Ports at a community health centre in Jamjodhpur town in Gujarat's Jamnagar district, said a company release.

The company said the oxygen generation plant will support the efforts of Gujarat in fighting COVID-19.

''This oxygen plant will boost the government's efforts to be better prepared in case of the onset of a third wave, and will support timely supply of medical oxygen to the people of Jamjodhpur block,'' said the release.

The plant commissioned at Jamjodhpur community health centre is capable of producing 333 litres of medical oxygen per minute which is enough to serve over 24 beds simultaneously. ''The plant will absorb air from the atmosphere before converting it into medical-grade oxygen. Additionally, a compressor has been installed near the plant for filling up oxygen cylinders. It has the capacity to fill about 80 cylinders in 24 hours. The plant will be able to meet the needs of the people in case of an emergency,'' said the release.

Earlier this year, Essar in collaboration with the Khambaliya Civil Hospital had set up a 100-bed oxygen-equipped Covid Care Centre at Devbhumi Dwarka district, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021