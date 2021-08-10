Vaccination of pregnant, lactating women may be done at their check-up facilities: Order

Seeking to enhance COVID-19 vaccination coverage of pregnant and lactating women, the Delhi government on Monday issued an order that they can get jabs at health facility sites where they report for their regular check-up on designated days of the week.

The vaccination exercise against COVID-19 had begun from January 16 this year. However, pregnant women were made eligible to get a shot about a month ago.

''In order to enhance coverage of vulnerable cohort of pregnant and lactating women, it is directed that their COVID-19 vaccination may be done at the health facility site where they report for their regular ANC/PNC check-up, on the designated days of the week,'' reads the order issued by the Delhi health department.

ANC refers to antenatal care an expectant mother needs, while PNC is postnatal care a woman requires after becoming a mother.

''The medical officer and the vaccinator are already present in the health facility along with the vaccines, as these centres also serve as a cold chain points,'' the order says.

Vaccination shall be done through Co-WIN portal in walk-in mode. Training of vaccinator for conduct of these sessions on Co-WIN must be ensured. All efforts must be made to keep the vaccine wastage to the minimum, the health department said in its order.

The CDMOs (chief district medical officers) and DIOs (district informatics officers) are requested to issue necessary instructions to the concerned in this regard for immediate operationalisation, it added.

The Delhi government has so far administered 1,06,90,855 Covid vaccines in the city, which includes 77,50,023 first doses and 29,40,832 second doses, according to the latest vaccination bulletin issued on Monday.

The city has seven-day vaccine stock as on Monday morning, which include 3,55,820 Covaxin shots and 4,30,350 Covieshield jabs.

The Delhi health department has told the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that it will take another year to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries aged above 18 in the national capital at ''the present rate of COVID-19 vaccine supply''.

At a DDMA meeting held on Friday, officials of the department gave a presentation on the city government's preparedness for a possible third wave of coronavirus and the status of COVID-19 vaccination.

