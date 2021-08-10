Left Menu

Mexico's Lopez Obrador discusses COVID-19, border, migration with U.S. VP Harris

Speaking before the call, a senior U.S. official said Washington was planning to send more COVID-19 vaccines to Mexico, potentially from multiple manufacturers, including Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca. Earlier, Lopez Obrador said he and Harris would discuss reopening the U.S.-Mexico border, immigration and vaccines against COVID-19, new cases of which have jumped in Mexico.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2021 05:17 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 05:17 IST
Mexico's Lopez Obrador discusses COVID-19, border, migration with U.S. VP Harris

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris held a productive call on Monday that encompassed immigration, the U.S.-Mexico border and the battle against COVID-19.

In a brief statement on Twitter, Lopez Obrador said the conversation, which started around 4 p.m. (2100 GMT), had been "good" and that he would provide more details on Tuesday. Speaking before the call, a senior U.S. official said Washington was planning to send more COVID-19 vaccines to Mexico, potentially from multiple manufacturers, including Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca.

Earlier, Lopez Obrador said he and Harris would discuss reopening the U.S.-Mexico border, immigration and vaccines against COVID-19, new cases of which have jumped in Mexico. Speaking at a regular morning news conference, the president said vaccinations along Mexico's border with the United States had led to fewer hospitalizations and deaths despite rising infections on both sides of the border.

"This is what I'm going to suggest today, that we can demonstrate that we're not putting the population at risk," Lopez Obrador said in the northern city of Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas. The United States has already lent a few million vaccine doses to Mexico, and would be sharing more with it than with any other country, reflecting the importance it attached to the bilateral relationship, the U.S. official said.

The countries' 2,000-mile (3,200-km) border has been closed to non-essential travel since early in the coronavirus pandemic last year.

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge; Italian police bust fake health pass scheme on Telegram app and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021