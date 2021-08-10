Australia's New South Wales posts record 1-day rise in COVID-19 cases
Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 10-08-2021 06:41 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 06:41 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's New South Wales state reported on Tuesday 356 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, its biggest daily rise in the pandemic, as officials scramble to contain the virus that has now spread to the northern parts of the state.
Of the cases reported on Tuesday, at least 57 have spent time in the community while infectious, the state's health department said in a statement.
Advertisement
Authorities also said four people died from the virus, taking the total deaths in the state from the latest outbreak to 32.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- New South Wales
Advertisement