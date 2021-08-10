Left Menu

Australia's New South Wales posts record 1-day rise in COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 10-08-2021 06:41 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 06:41 IST
Australia's New South Wales state reported on Tuesday 356 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, its biggest daily rise in the pandemic, as officials scramble to contain the virus that has now spread to the northern parts of the state.

Of the cases reported on Tuesday, at least 57 have spent time in the community while infectious, the state's health department said in a statement.

Authorities also said four people died from the virus, taking the total deaths in the state from the latest outbreak to 32.

