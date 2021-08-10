China reports 143 new coronavirus cases vs 125 the day before

China reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 on the mainland for Aug. 9, up from 125 cases a day earlier, the health authority said on Tuesday. China's latest clusters are mainly driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, officials have said.

Among the new confirmed infections, the highest number China has reported since Jan. 20, 108 were locally transmitted, up from 94 a day earlier, while the remainder were imported from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said. Most local infections were in the eastern province of Jiangsu and the central province of Henan.

The number of new asymptomatic infections was 38 from 39 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases. China has reported a total of 93,969 infections since the outbreak began. The number of reported deaths remained at 4,636.

