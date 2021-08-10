Left Menu

China reports 143 new coronavirus cases vs 125 the day before

China's latest clusters are mainly driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, officials have said. Among the new confirmed infections, the highest number China has reported since Jan. 20, 108 were locally transmitted, up from 94 a day earlier, while the remainder were imported from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-08-2021 07:15 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 07:15 IST
China reports 143 new coronavirus cases vs 125 the day before
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 on the mainland for Aug. 9, up from 125 cases a day earlier, the health authority said on Tuesday. China's latest clusters are mainly driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, officials have said.

Among the new confirmed infections, the highest number China has reported since Jan. 20, 108 were locally transmitted, up from 94 a day earlier, while the remainder were imported from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said. Most local infections were in the eastern province of Jiangsu and the central province of Henan.

The number of new asymptomatic infections was 38 from 39 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases. China has reported a total of 93,969 infections since the outbreak began. The number of reported deaths remained at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge; Italian police bust fake health pass scheme on Telegram app and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021