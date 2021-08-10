Left Menu

Over 2.07 crore unutilised vaccine doses still available with states, pvt hospitals:Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 10:44 IST
  • India

More than 2.07 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Over 52.56 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 48,43,100 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 51,09,58,562 doses, the ministry said.

Under the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Centre procures and supplies 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.

