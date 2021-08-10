Pondy sees 101 Covid 19 cases

Puducherry added 101 fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the overall caseload to 1,21,766.

The new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 5,699 samples and spread over Puducherry 58, Karaikal 21, Yanam 3, and Mahe 19.

The active cases were 851 of whom 194 were in hospitals and the remaining 657 were in home isolation. While 84 patients recovered and were discharged during the last twenty-four hours the overall recoveries stood at 1,19,115.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam during the last twenty-four hours, and the total deaths due to infection so far remained 1,800.

Director of the Department of Health G Sriramulu noted that the test positivity rate was 1.77 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.48 percent and 97.82 percent respectively. On the vaccination front, 37,992 health care workers and 22,987 front-line workers have been vaccinated against the pandemic so far in the Union Territory. The health department has also inoculated 5.31 lakh people coming under the category of senior citizens or those above 45 years with co-morbidities. In all 7.43 lakh people including those who received the second jab have been vaccinated to date.

