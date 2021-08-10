Ladakh reports seven new Covid cases

Ladakh recorded seven fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,400 while the active cases in the union territory stood at 72, officials said.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. A total of 20,121 patients have recovered to date.

Advertisement

Of the total seven new Covid cases reported on Monday, six positive cases were reported in Leh and one from Kargil. A total of 2,162 sample reports in Ladakh including 927 from Leh and 1,235 from Kargil were found negative, they said.

There was no death from Covid reported in Ladakh on Monday. Four patients were discharged on Monday, and all of them were from Leh. With this, the total number of Covid active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 72 including 54 in Leh and 18 in Kargil district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)