Vietnam reports 8,390 new coronavirus infections

Vietnam's health ministry reported 8,390 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday.

The country is battling its biggest outbreak since the pandemic began, with the majority of its 228,135 cases and 4,145 deaths recorded in the past few months.

Advertisement

Also Read: Vietnam health ministry reports 7,882 coronavirus infections on Monday

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)