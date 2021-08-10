S.Korea reports more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time -Yonhap
South Korea reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time, Yonhap News Agency said on Tuesday.
The country reported 2,021 new infections, it said.
