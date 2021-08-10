Delhi records 52 fresh Covid cases, one new death; positivity rate at 0.08 pc

Delhi reported 52 fresh coronavirus cases and one new fatality on Tuesday, with the positivity rate at 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department.

Forty-five patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 14,11,280. Nearly 65,123 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 40,075 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests, while the rest were rapid antigen tests.

Advertisement

Delhi had reported 39 Covid cases and one new fatality on Monday, while the number of active cases in the city dropped below 500 for the first time since April last year.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city rose to 14,36,852. The death toll now stands at 25,068.

At present, there are 504 active cases in the national capital, up from 498 the previous day.

On Sunday, the capital reported 66 cases with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent.

On Saturday, the city had reported 72 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent and one death.

Delhi registered 44 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 percent and five deaths on Friday. According to the bulletin, 180 are in home isolation, up from 178 on Monday. Out of 12,360 beds, 268 are occupied.

The number of containment zones stands at 273, a slight increase from 271 a day ago, the bulletin said.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic.

On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The city government has been ramping up health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic in April-May.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 cases a day and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.

According to government data, 1,08,31,097 beneficiaries have been administered vaccine doses in the capital since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 30 lakh people have received both the doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)