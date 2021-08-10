Maha CM inaugurates oxygen plant in Thane's Mira-Bhayander

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday inaugurated in online mode an oxygen plant in Mira Bhayander area of Thane district.

He said his government was making all efforts to enhance the supply of liquid medical oxygen to tackle a possible third wave of the COVID-19 infection, adding that the aim was to make Maharashtra the first state in the country to be self-sufficient in the vital gas.

The CM said getting rid of the coronavirus infection in villages will ensure the state becomes COVID-19 free soon.

