Maha CM inaugurates oxygen plant in Thane's Mira-Bhayander

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-08-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 19:43 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday inaugurated in online mode an oxygen plant in Mira Bhayander area of Thane district.

He said his government was making all efforts to enhance the supply of liquid medical oxygen to tackle a possible third wave of the COVID-19 infection, adding that the aim was to make Maharashtra the first state in the country to be self-sufficient in the vital gas.

The CM said getting rid of the coronavirus infection in villages will ensure the state becomes COVID-19 free soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

