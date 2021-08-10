UK records highest daily COVID-19 death toll since March

Britain reported 146 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the highest daily total since March 12, government data showed.

The number of new cases reported on Tuesday fell to 23,510 from 25,161 on Monday.

