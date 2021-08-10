Delhi reports 52 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

Delhi reported 52 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin issued on Tuesday. The number of active cases in Delhi now stands at 504 while the cumulative caseload has mounted to 14,36,852.

The positivity rate in the last 24 hours was recorded at 0.8 per cent. After 45 people recovered from the disease during this period, the cumulative recoveries have gone up to 14,11,280. The death toll has mounted to 25,068 while the case fatality rate currently is at 1.74 per cent.

According to the Delhi government data, as many as 65,123 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 40,075 RT-PCR tests and 25,048 Rapid Antigen tests, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 2,43,33,906. As far as vaccination is concerned, 1,44,485 people received COVID-19 vaccination in the national capital in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative vaccination tally in Delhi went up to 1,08,31,097. (ANI)

