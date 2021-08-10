Italy reports 31 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 5,636 new cases

Italy reported 31 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 22 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,636 from 4,200. Italy has registered 128,273 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.4 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,880 on Tuesday, up from 2,786 a day earlier. There were 26 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 39 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell slightly to 322 from a previous 323.

Some 241,766 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 102,864, the health ministry said.

