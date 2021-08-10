COVID-19: TN logs 1,893 fresh cases, 27 deaths push toll to 34,367

(Eds: Repeating after adding para) Chennai, Aug 10 (PTI): Tamil Nadu continued to record a decline in new infections by adding 1,893 cases taking the overall tally to 25,79,130 till date, the Health department said on Tuesday.

As many as 27 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 34,367. Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,930 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,24,400 leaving 20,363 active cases, a medical bulletin said. New infections in Tamil Nadu were fluctuating over the last few weeks prompting the government to step up the preventive measures which include screening of passengers from Kerala at entry points; denying entry to devotees at places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays among others. Meanwhile, Coimbatore topped the new infections among districts with 224 people contracting the contagion, followed by Chennai (209), Erode (169), Chengalpet (105). Ramanathapuram recorded the least by adding three cases. A total of 1,50,868 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 3,90,02,757 till date, the bulletin said. As many as 30 districts reported new cases in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 24 districts. Among the 27 fatalities, 22 succumbed in government hospitals while five died in private healthcare facilities. Seven of the deceased were without comorbidity or pre-existing illness. A private lab was recently accorded approval to hold COVID-19 tests pushing the overall number of laboratories offering the service to 284 of which 69 run by government, the bulletin said.

