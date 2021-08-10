Left Menu

Himachal records 419 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 22:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh recorded 419 fresh coronavirus cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections and fatalities to 2,08,616 and 3,521 respectively.

A total of 185 patients cured from the infection, according to the data provided by state health department.

Few days ago, the number of active cases had dipped to around 800 but the sudden surge took the figure to 2,318 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also expressed concern in the State Assembly on Monday over the increasing number of Covid cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

