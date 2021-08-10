Haryana adds 23 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Haryana's COVID-19 tally increased to 7,70,114 on Tuesday as 23 more people tested positive for the disease in the state, while the death toll climbed to 9,652 with two more fatalities.

Of the fresh cases, six were reported from Gurugram and four each from Faridabad and Panchkula districts, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

The latest deaths were reported from Charkhi Dadri and Yamunanagar districts, the bulletin stated.

There are 672 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. So far, 7,59,790 people have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate stands at 98.66 per cent, it said. PTI SUN VSD DIV DIV

