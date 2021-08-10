Left Menu

Maha CM inaugurates oxygen plant, says state on way to self-sufficiency

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday inaugurated in online mode an oxygen plant in Mira Bhayander area of Thane district.He said his government was making all efforts to enhance the supply of liquid medical oxygen to tackle a possible third wave of the COVID-19 infection, adding that the aim was to make Maharashtra the first state in the country to be self-sufficient in the vital gas.Maharashtra would be the first state in the country to become self sufficient in terms of medical oxygen.

''Maharashtra would be the first state in the country to become self sufficient in terms of medical oxygen. Work on it is underway on war footing. The aim is to ensure there is no shortage in case of a third wave. We faced several hurdles in tackling the second wave due to shortage of oxygen,'' the CM said at the event.

He said Thane was the first district in the state to set up an oxygen plant and was now self sufficient in LMO.

The CM said getting rid of the coronavirus infection in villages will ensure the state becomes COVID-19 free soon.

