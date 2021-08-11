Left Menu

Brazil reports 34,885 new coronavirus cases, 1,211 deaths

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 11-08-2021 01:44 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 01:39 IST
Brazil reports 34,885 new coronavirus cases, 1,211 deaths
Brazil recorded 34,885 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,211 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 564,773, according to ministry data.

