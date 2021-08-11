U.S. eases COVID-related travel advisory for Canada -State Department
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2021 02:46 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 02:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it had lowered the COVID-19 related travel advisory for Canada to "Level 2 Exercise Increased Caution."
In a statement, the department also said the advisory for several countries, including Vietnam, Austria and Kenya, was raised to "Level 3 – Reconsider Travel."
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canada
- Kenya
- Austria
- The U.S. State Department
- Vietnam
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-Softball-Canada win bronze by beating Mexico 3-2
Olympics-Softball-Canada grab bronze, beating Mexico 3-2 for first-ever medal
Olympics-Softball-Canada win bronze by beating Mexico 3-2
Kenyan entrepreneur turns water hyacinth weed into cooking fuel
Mining giant BHP offers to buy Canada's Noront Resources for $258 mln