Australia's Victoria reports 20 locally acquired COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 11-08-2021 04:36 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 04:36 IST
Australia's Victoria state reported the same number of locally acquired cases of COVID-19 as the day before, as 5 million residents in Melbourne, the state capital, wait to learn whether a snap one-week lockdown would be extended beyond Thursday.

Victoria on Wednesday reported 20 new local cases, the same as on Tuesday. Of the new cases, six have spent time in the community while infectious, the state's health department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

