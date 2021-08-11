India reports 38,353 new COVID-19 infections
India reported on Wednesday 38,353 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the government said in a statement.
The south Asian nation's tally of infections crossed 32 million, the second-highest worldwide after the United States.
