Travel to NZ from Indonesia and Fiji to be restricted due to COVID-19

Escalating COVID-19 case numbers in Indonesia and Fiji means the two countries have been designated as very high risk, which limits travel from them to New Zealand, COVID-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

As of 11:59 pm (NZT) on 15 August 2021, travel to New Zealand from Indonesia and Fiji will be restricted to New Zealand citizens, their partners and children, and parents of dependent children who are New Zealand citizens (together with any children of those parents who are not New Zealand Citizens).

Other travellers from very high-risk countries, including New Zealand residents, are required to spend 14 days outside a very high-risk country before flying to New Zealand.

"In April this year, the very high-risk category was introduced with the aim of reducing the risk of a large number of infected people flying to New Zealand from high-risk locations. Initially India, Brazil, Pakistan and Papua New Guinea were designated very high risk, with Fiji and Indonesia now added to this list," Chris Hipkins said.

"Currently there are more than 24,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Fiji, with the outbreak which began in April continuing to escalate. Public health advice suggests steps must be taken now to minimise the risk of COVID-19 entering unimpeded through our border.

"We know this reclassification may disrupt some travellers' plans and cause some disappointment. However, this is necessary to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of New Zealanders.

"These stronger measures for specific countries have been enacted to reduce the risk of possible transmission, which is particularly important as countries deal with the Delta variant of COVID-19.

"The Government is continuously reviewing our border settings to ensure COVID-19 is kept out of our country and communities."

Travellers transiting through New Zealand from Fiji to other countries can continue to do so, provided they stay airside on arrival and spend less than 24 hours in transit in NZ.

Eligible travellers from Indonesia and Fiji to New Zealand will still have to enter Managed Isolation for 14 days upon arrival in New Zealand. Travellers from Indonesia will also be required to have evidence of a negative pre-departure test from a government-approved laboratory taken within 72 hours of travel, while those coming from Fiji will continue to be exempt from pre-departure testing requirements due to the barriers faced in accessing testing facilities and delays in receiving results likely to affect travel.

The New Zealand Government encourages any New Zealanders overseas to register with SafeTravel to receive notification of any changes made to travel advice for the country or region you are in: www.safetravel.govt.nz.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)