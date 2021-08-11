Government releases expert advice on reopening of NZ’s borders

The Government has released the expert advice of the Strategic Covid-19 Public Health Advisory Group led by Professor Sir David Skegg on how to approach the reopening of New Zealand's borders.

The advice, commissioned by Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall, suggests a phased re-opening of New Zealand's border once the vaccination programme is fully rolled out, and sets out the preparatory work needed now.

"The emergence of the Delta variant has altered both the advice provided and our approach to reconnecting with the world," Ayesha Verrall said.

"We need to do more to further strengthen our borders and bolster our health defences, including through the vaccine rollout before we can safely open the border further, and that will take a little more time to properly prepare.

"Achieving high rates of vaccination is critical to provide protection for individuals from being infected and becoming seriously ill. It will support a safe re-opening of New Zealand's borders by protecting whānau and the wider community, by making it less likely that the virus will spread," Ayesha Verrall said.

"The Group recommends a phased approach to slowly admitting more travellers to New Zealand, without needing to go into MIQ, based on risk-based factors such as their vaccination status and the state of the pandemic in their country of origin," Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

"The Group proposes these travellers would still be subject to a number of requirements, such as proof of vaccination, pre-departure testing and rapid testing on arrival in New Zealand.

"The Group recommends preparatory work begins now, including seeking advice on rapid testing at airports, along with a strengthening of public health and social measures, such as expanding health system capability and contact tracing capacity, and mandating QR scanning at some types of venues - of which work is already underway by the Government," Chris Hipkins said.

The advice also confirms the viability of maintaining our Elimination Strategy as international travel resumes.

"The Elimination Strategy, defined as a zero-tolerance to new cases, has served us incredibly well in keeping cases of Covid-19 out of the community and stamping out cases when they do arise," Ayesha Verrall said.

"The advice confirms that maintaining the Elimination Strategy does not mean our border settings must remain as they are.

"Provided that a high level of vaccination coverage is achieved, reliance on population-wide measures such as lockdowns can be reduced and the Elimination Strategy maintained through more targeted public health measures, such as testing and contact tracing.

"According to the advice, continuing with our Elimination Strategy is not only viable, but optimal, as we re-open borders, and will be key to protecting New Zealanders and maintaining our future options," Ayesha Verrall said.

The Group, chaired by Sir David Skegg, is made up of experts in epidemiology, infectious diseases and public health, and has provided independent advice on our ongoing COVID-19 response.

Membership of the Group is:

Sir David Skegg, Chair

Associate Prof Nikki Turner, Member

Prof Philip Hill, Member

Dr Maia Brewerton, Member

Prof David Murdoch, Member

Dr Ella Iosua, Member

Rodney Jones, Special Advisor

Professor Shaun Hendy, Special Advisor

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)