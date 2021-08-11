The rapid global spread of COVID-19 has forced countries to lock down economies or restrict domestic and international travel, with Melbourne extending its lockdown by a week and New Zealand placing limits on travel from Indonesia and Fiji. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

Advertisement

* Germany's vaccination drive has slowed and those people who have not taken up the opportunity to have shots will have to take tests to take a full part in public life, Chancellor Angela Merkel said. * The German government will stop offering free coronavirus tests from Oct. 11 to encourage more vaccinations, sources said.

* Austria plans to start vaccine booster shots on Oct. 17, nine months after the first group of people to get the jabs received their second dose. * Britain on Tuesday reported its highest daily COVID-19 death toll since March.

ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korea reported more than 2,200 new daily COVID-19 cases, a record since the pandemic began last January, Health Minister Kwon Deok-Cheol said on Wednesday, as the country grapples with its most severe coronavirus outbreak.

* Australia's second-biggest city Melbourne will stay locked down for a second week after reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases as it struggles to stamp out infections caused by the highly infectious Delta variant of the pandemic. * New Zealand on Wednesday designated Indonesia and Fiji as very high-risk countries due to escalating COVID-19 case numbers and placed limits on travel from them.

AMERICAS * School districts in Florida and Texas are bucking their Republican governors' bans on requiring masks for children and teachers as coronavirus cases soar in conservative areas with low vaccination rates.

* The U.S. State Department said it had lowered the COVID-19-related travel advisory for Canada to "Level 2 ­ Exercise Increased Caution." MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Turkey recorded 26,597 new cases on Tuesday, close to last week's three-month high, and the number of fatalities hovered close to a two-month peak. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Antibody levels are a good predictor for how effective Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine is, according to a new study released on Tuesday, a finding which could help speed up future clinical trials for vaccines against the disease. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The dollar and U.S. yields extended gains in Asia, spurred by tapering talk, while Asian shares traded sideways on fears about the spread of the coronavirus despite a record close on Wall Street. * Singapore's bellwether economy expanded more than initially estimated in the second quarter and the government raised its forecast for 2021 as COVID-19 vaccinations progressed at home and in other key markets.

* The total amount of money circulating in Japan rose at the slowest annual pace in more than a year in July, as firms and households saw less need to hoard cash with the economy gradually emerging from the shock caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)