Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths reach record high for fourth time

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-08-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 13:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia reported 799 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, an all-time high it has reached four times over the past month after a surge in cases that authorities blamed on the infectious Delta variant.

The coronavirus task force also confirmed 21,571 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a daily total that is declining gradually after peaking in July. It has confirmed a total of 6,512,859 cases and a death toll of 167,241.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate death toll and has said that Russia recorded around 315,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to June 2021.

