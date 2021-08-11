Mizoram logs 863 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 46,320 on Wednesday as 863 more people, including 115 inmates of a rehabilitation center in Aizawl, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Two fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 171.

Aizawl reported the highest number of new cases at 590, followed by Kolasib (76) and Mamit (53), he said, adding that the single-day positivity rate stood at 13.2 percent.

As many as 115 inmates of Operation Kingdom Ministry Home in Phunchawng locality on the outskirts of Aizawl tested positive for the infection during a mass testing drive on Tuesday, the official said.

A total of 147 children and three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel are among the new patients. Two new patients have travel history, while the remaining 861 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The state now has 12,427 active cases, while 33,722 people have recovered from the infection thus far, including 854 on Tuesday. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 72.80 percent, while the mortality rate is at 0.36 percent.

Mizoram has tested over 6.95 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, including 6,532 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said that more than 6.41 lakh people have been inoculated so far, of whom 2.1 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

