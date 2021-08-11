Ukraine to extend COVID-19 restrictions until Oct. 1

Ukraine's government will extend COVID-19 restrictions until Oct. 1 to tackled a surge in infections due to the spread of the Delta variant, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.

The seven-day average daily number of new cases has risen above 1,000 since mid-July, after the authorities lifted most restrictions and maintained only mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing requirements. Ukraine, which has a population of 41 million, has been among the most affected European countries, with around 2.3 million COVID-19 cases and 53,149 deaths as of Aug. 11, and only 2.5 million have been fully vaccinated so far.

