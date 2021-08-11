Left Menu

Cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India cross 52 cr: Health ministry

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed the 52 crore-mark, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.India took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6.


The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have surpassed the 52 crore mark, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

India took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crores. It then took 45 days to cross the 20 crore-mark, and 29 days more to reach 30 crores. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crores from 30 crores and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It surpassed the 51 crore-mark on August 9.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 eligible to be vaccinated from May 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

