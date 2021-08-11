Cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India cross 52 cr: Health ministry

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have surpassed the 52 crore mark, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

India took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crores. It then took 45 days to cross the 20 crore-mark, and 29 days more to reach 30 crores. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crores from 30 crores and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It surpassed the 51 crore-mark on August 9.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 eligible to be vaccinated from May 1.

