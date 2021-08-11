Spain gets green light to test homegrown COVID vaccine on humans, PM says
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 11-08-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 17:13 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spain's medicines agency has authorized the first round of clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Spanish company Hipra, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told reporters on Wednesday.
"Spain's medicines and health products agency has just authorized clinical tests of the Spanish COVID vaccine on humans," Sanchez said at a news conference in Lanzarote.
