Karnataka has tested the 3rd highest number of COVID-19 samples in country:Minister

Karnataka has tested the third-highest number of COVID-19 samples in the country and has crossed the mark of over 4 Crore tests in the battle against the pandemic.

''Karnataka crossed 4 Crore Covid-19 tests marking yet another milestone in the battle against the pandemic,'' Dr. K Sudhakar tweeted.

He said, ''More than 80 percent of the tests conducted in the state are RT-PCR tests and Karnataka has tested the third-highest number of samples in the entire country.'' According to the data shared by the Minister, there are 3,338 swab collection centers in the state, 252 COVID-19 testing labs, and 81.45 percent of tests are RT-PCR tests.

According to the state health department's COVID-19 bulletin last evening, a total of 4,01,04,915 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,26,400 were tested on Tuesday alone.

Out of over four crore tests till last evening 3,26,68,585 are RT-PCR tests and 74,36,330 are rapid-antigen detection tests.

