Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges

Hawaii will re-impose COVID-19 restrictions limiting social gatherings to avert straining the state's healthcare, Governor David Ige said on Tuesday, as the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus pushed cases and hospitalizations in the United States to a six-month high. "I'll be signing an executive order that will limit social gatherings, effective immediately," Ige said in a tweet.

U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug

FibroGen Inc said on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declined to approve its treatment for anemia of chronic kidney disease, citing the need for an additional clinical study. Last month, a panel of experts to the FDA voted against the approval of the company's drug candidate, roxadustat, which the company is developing in partnership with AstraZeneca.

Florida, Texas schools defy governors' bans on mask mandates as COVID cases soar

School districts in Florida and Texas are bucking their Republican governors' bans on requiring masks for children and teachers as coronavirus cases soar in conservative areas with low vaccination rates. The Broward County school board in Florida on Tuesday became the latest major district to flout an order by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis outlawing mask requirements in that state, prompting the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-seeks-support-florida-schools-threatened-by-governor-over-masks-2021-08-10, a Democrat, to say it was considering supporting the school districts financially if DeSantis retaliates against them by withholding funds from officials' salaries.

EU lowers limits for toxic metals in baby food, vegetables

Baby food, vegetables, fruit, cereals, meat, fish, and other foodstuffs will have to meet stricter limits of cadmium and lead content before they can be sold in the European Union, according to new rules that will be applicable from the end of August. Cadmium and lead are toxic metals present in many foodstuffs, but below certain limits, they are not considered dangerous for human health.

Russia's Sputnik V shot around 83% effective against Delta variant, health minister says

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 is around 83% effective against the Delta variant of coronavirus, lower than previously thought, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday. Authorities blamed a surge in coronavirus cases in June and July on the more contagious Delta variant and the population's reluctance to get vaccinated despite shots being widely available.

Philippine vaccination hubs open 24 hours as Delta threat grows

Vaccination centers across the Philippine capital Manila are trying to speed up inoculation rates, including by staying open 24 hours, to help combat a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections linked to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. With just over 10% of the country's 110 million people fully vaccinated, millions remain vulnerable to infection amid efforts to fully immunize up to 70 million before the year ends.

Spain gets green light to test homegrown COVID vaccine on humans, PM says

Spain's medicines agency has authorized the first round of clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Spanish company Hipra, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday. The early-stage clinical trial will recruit dozens of participants from Spanish hospitals to test the drug's safety and tolerability, as well as its immunogenicity and efficacy, the medicines agency said in a statement.

Biden to meet with United Airlines CEO, others on COVID vaccine efforts -WSJ

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday will meet with the chief executives of United Airlines, Kaiser Permanente and others as part of a COVID-19 meeting aimed at finding ways to boost U.S. vaccination rates, the Wall Street Journal reported. Biden is scheduled to meet with leaders of large and small businesses, colleges and universities, and healthcare providers "to discuss strategies to get more Americans vaccinated and end the COVID-19 pandemic," the White House said earlier.

WHO-led trial to study three anti-inflammatory drugs for COVID-19 patients

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday a clinical trial in 52 countries would study three anti-inflammatory drugs as potential treatments for COVID-19 patients. "These therapies - artesunate, imatinib, and infliximab – were selected by an independent expert panel for their potential in reducing the risk of death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients," it said in a statement on the Solidarity PLUS trial.

