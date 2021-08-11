The rapid global spread of COVID-19 has forced countries to lock down economies or restrict domestic and international travel, with Melbourne extending its lockdown by a week and New Zealand placing limits on travel from Indonesia and Fiji. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Germany's vaccination drive has slowed and those people who have not taken up the opportunity to have shots will have to take tests to take a full part in public life, Chancellor Angela Merkel said. * French vaccination centres have been hit by vandalism and daubed with Nazi-themed tags as the government steps up its vaccination drive.

* Britain on Tuesday reported its highest daily COVID-19 death toll since March. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India is in talks to buy 50 million doses of Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE's vaccine, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. * Authorities in Myanmar currently have no plan to include minority Rohingya Muslims living in densely-packed camps as they begin vaccinating priority groups in western Rakhine State, the junta-appointed local administrator said.

* China's tighter social restrictions to fight its latest outbreak, now in its fourth week and involving more than a dozen cities, are hitting the services sector especially travel and hospitality in the world's second-largest economy. * The Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it has approved the emergency use of the Hayat-Vax vaccine manufactured in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

AMERICAS * U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday will meet with the chief executives of United Airlines, Kaiser Permanente and others as part of a COVID-19 meeting aimed at finding ways to boost U.S. vaccination rates, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* President Emmanuel Macron said that France's overseas territories, in particular the Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe, were being hit hard by the epidemic. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran's supreme leader said the pandemic was the country's "number-one problem" and must urgently be curbed, and called for greater efforts to import and produce vaccines. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The World Health Organization (WHO) said a clinical trial in 52 countries would study three anti-inflammatory drugs as potential treatments for COVID-19 patients. * Two coronavirus vaccines administered using a nasal spray being developed in Thailand are due to start human trials by the end of this year, after promising results in trials involving mice, a government official said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * U.S. consumer prices increases slowed in July even as they remained at a 13-year high on an annual basis, but there were tentative signs inflation has peaked as supply-chain disruptions work their way through the economy.

* Risks to Israel's financial system have diminished to near pre-pandemic levels, the country's central bank said. * Singapore's bellwether economy expanded more than initially estimated in the second quarter and the government raised its forecast for 2021 as vaccinations progressed at home and in other key markets.

