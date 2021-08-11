Left Menu

Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality, 37 fresh cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 19:02 IST
Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality, 37 fresh cases
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi recorded zero COVID-19 fatality and 37 fresh cases of the infection on Wednesday, with the positivity rate declining to 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Forty-seven patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,11,280 in the national capital.

The city reported 52 fresh COVID-19 cases and one more fatality due to the disease on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

Delhi reported 39 fresh Covid cases and one fatality on Monday, while the number of active cases in the city dropped below 500 for the first time since April last year.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 14,36,889. The death toll due to the disease stands at 25,068.

The city has 494 active cases of the infection, down from 504 the previous day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021