EU drugs regulator looking at new possible side-effects of mRNA vaccines

Europe's drugs regulator said on Wednesday it had started looking into three new conditions to assess whether they may be possible side-effects related to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna following a small number of cases.

The safety committee of the European Medicines Agency is studying a form of allergic skin reaction, erythema multiforme, and two disorders related to kidneys, the regulator said.

