Russia's RDIF suggests Sputnik Light as vaccine booster with Pfizer shots -Twitter

Russia's sovereign wealth fund (RDIF) has suggested starting trials with Pfizer to use Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine as a booster for the Pfizer shots against COVID-19, it said on the official Sputnik V Twitter account on Wednesday.

The RDIF, which markets Russia's Sputnik V vaccine internationally, said the one-dose Sputnik Light could be used as a third dose for those who have been vaccinated twice with the Pfizer vaccine.

