BRIEF-EMA Provides Safety Updates On COVID-19 Vaccines

European Medicines Agency: * EMA: EMA PUBLISHED NEW SAFETY UPDATES FOR COMIRNATY, COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN, SPIKEVAX AND VAXZEVRIA: 11/08/2021

* EMA SAYS PRAC STARTED ASSESSMENT OF ERYTHEMA MULTIFORME TO ESTABLISH WHETHER IT IS A SIDE EFFECT OF PFIZER'S COVID-19 VACCINE COMIRNATY * EMA SAYS PRAC STARTED AN ASSESSMENT OF GLOMERULONEPHRITIS TO ESTABLISH WHETHER THEY MAY BE SIDE EFFECTS OF PFIZER'S COVID-19 VACCINE COMIRNATY

* EMA -ASSESSMENT OF GLOMERULONEPHRITIS AND NEPHROTIC SYNDROME, ERYTHEMA MULTIFORME TO ESTABLISH IF THEY MAY BE SIDE EFFECTS OF MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINE

