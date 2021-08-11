COVID-19: Maha adds 20 new cases of Delta plus variant, tally reaches 65
As many as 20 new cases of the Delta plus variant of COVID-19, considered highly infectious, were detected in Maharashtra on Wednesday and seven of them were in Mumbai, the state government said.
With this, the number of patients found infected with the Delta plus variant has increased to 65, said a statement issued by the state health department.
Out of the newly detected cases, seven were in Mumbai, three in Pune, two each in Nanded, Gondia, Raigad, Palghar, and one each in Chandrapur and Akola districts, the statement said.
Out of the 65 such patients found in the state so far, the highest cases, 33, were in the 19 to 45 age group and 17 in the 46 to 60 age bracket, it said.
The Delta plus variant was also found in seven children and eight senior citizens, the statement said.
State health department officials are tracing and tracking the people who have recently come into contact with the patients infected with the Delta plus variant of COVID-19, it added. PTI ND RSY RSY
