Britain reports 29,612 new COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 11-08-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 20:40 IST
Britain recorded 29,612 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 104 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus.
That compares with 23,510 new cases and 146 deaths on Tuesday. Wednesday's data did not include any new cases or deaths from Wales due to a technical issue, a note on the government website said.
