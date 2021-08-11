Left Menu

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-08-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 21:00 IST
COVID-19 deaths on the rise in Central America- PAHO
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@panaftosa_inf)
Deaths related to COVID-19 are on the rise in nearly every country in Central America, including a 30% increase in El Salvador, the head of the U.N.-affiliated Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

COVID-19 cases were falling in Panama and Costa Rica, but were on the rise in Honduras, Belize and El Salvador, said PAHO director Carissa Etienne.

