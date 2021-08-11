COVID-19 deaths on the rise in Central America- PAHO

Deaths related to COVID-19 are on the rise in nearly every country in Central America, including a 30% increase in El Salvador, the head of the U.N.-affiliated Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

COVID-19 cases were falling in Panama and Costa Rica, but were on the rise in Honduras, Belize and El Salvador, said PAHO director Carissa Etienne.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)