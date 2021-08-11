Italy reports 31 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 6,968 new cases

Italy reported 31 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, the same number as the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,968 from 5,636. Italy has registered 128,304 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.4 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,948 on Wednesday, up from 2,880 a day earlier. There were 40 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 26 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 337 from a previous 322.

Some 230,039 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 241,766, the health ministry said.

