Left Menu

Italy reports 31 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 6,968 new cases

Italy reported 31 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, the same number as the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,968 from 5,636. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 337 from a previous 322. Some 230,039 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 241,766, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 11-08-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 21:04 IST
Italy reports 31 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 6,968 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 31 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, the same number as the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,968 from 5,636. Italy has registered 128,304 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.4 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,948 on Wednesday, up from 2,880 a day earlier. There were 40 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 26 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 337 from a previous 322.

Some 230,039 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 241,766, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021