Cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India cross 52 crore: Health ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 21:38 IST
Cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India cross 52 crore: Health ministry
The cumulative coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the 52 crore-mark, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

More than 40 lakh (40,02,634) doses were administered on Wednesday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

The ministry said 20,58,952 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 4,30,665 vaccine doses were given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Wednesday.

“Cumulatively, 18,45,43,154 people, in the age group 18-44 years, across states and UTs have received their first dose and 1,34,04,637 received their second dose since the start of phase 3 of the nationwide vaccination drive,” it said.

Five states--Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh--have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of Covid vaccine, the ministry stated.

“On 208th day of the vaccination drive on Wednesday, a total of 40,02,634 vaccine doses were given. A total of 29,07,836 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 10,94,798 beneficiaries received second dose of the vaccine,” it said, adding that final reports would be completed for the day by Wednesday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

