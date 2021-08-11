Delhi's COVID-19 vaccine stock to last for three days: Govt bulletin

With 1,40,843 vaccines administered on the previous day, Delhi's present stock of coronavirus vaccines will last for three days only, according to the city government's vaccination bulletin issued on Wednesday.

The national capital, as on Wednesday morning, had a balance stock of 6,34,660 anti-coronavirus vaccines, out of which 3,26,720 doses are of Covishield and 3,07,940 of Covaxin, data shared by the government showed.

A total of 1,40,843 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, of which 84,244 were first doses and 56,599 second doses.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the national capital has crossed 1.09 crore, including 30,57,205 second doses.

Delhi's current vaccination capacity stands at 1,77,496 doses per day, the bulletin said.

