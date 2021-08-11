Can't return to country on doctors' advise: Sharif to Pak court

Pakistan’s deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif told a court here on Wednesday that he cannot return to the country as doctors have advised him to avoid air travel and stay in close proximity to the healthcare facilities until the COVID-19 threat is over.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz submitted Sharif’s medical report, prepared by the former premier's Cardiothoracic Surgeon David Lawrance, to the Lahore High Court.

Advertisement

Sharif, 71, convicted in two corruption cases in Pakistan, has been living in London since November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for medical treatment.

According to reports from London, the application of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo for visa extension has been turned down by the UK Home Office with the right to appeal.

“He (Sharif) should by all means avoid travelling and visiting public places like airports and aircrafts. My opinion regarding Mr. Sharif’s travel to Pakistan and its implications on his health remains the same as reiterated in my earlier medical reports – that he should not travel. He has been getting medical treatment in London where he is in care of the doctors and paramedical staff who are aware of his medical history,” the report stated.

Sharif should only stay in close proximity to the healthcare facilities where he has been getting his treatment until the COVID-19 threat is over and his health problems are adequately addressed, it said.

“Great care needs to be exercised in dealing with each of the diseases and comorbidities he is suffering in order to maintain the right balance. Mr. Sharif has been looked after by an experienced hematology team led by a senior hematologist at the Guy’s and St. Thomas Hospital and the cardiologists at the Royal Brompton and Hare field Hospital, London,” it said, adding in London, Sharif underwent extensive medical investigations and scans.

“Sharif developed ITP during his incarceration in Pakistan and his response to the first- and second-line therapies was unsatisfactory, a stable platelet count within the medically prescribed range, was paramount to ensure the safety of diagnostics and treatment.

''In addition to the recent finding of him having developed carotid artery’s stenosis, he was assessed to have had an exacerbation of his coronary artery disease and deterioration of renal functions. The intention was indeed to proceed with the management of his cardiac and carotid diseases once he was given clearance from haematology and nephrology specialties,” the medical report stated.

Meanwhile, Sharif's grandson Muhammad Junaid Safdar is scheduled to get married on August 22 in London.

''My son Junaid’s nikah with Ayesha Saif-ur-Rahman Khan will take place in London on 22nd August. Unfortunately, I will not be able to attend the ceremony owing to blatant victimisation, bogus cases and my name on ECL (Exit Control Lists),'' Maryam Nawaz, PML-N Vice President and Sharif's daughter, tweeted.

Sharif's passport expired in February this year. The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had earlier declined a request for issuance of a new diplomatic passport to him.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Sharif’s passport would not be renewed as per “instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan”.

Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry offered Sharif “special documents” to return to the country.

“Sharif has an option to apply for an emergency travel document from the Pakistan High Commission in the UK to return to the country and face jail on his return. Sharif has no legal grounds to satisfy the tribunal about his further stay in London. It has been established that he lied about his health,” he said.

Upon his non-appearance in a corruption case, a superior court in Islamabad had declared him a proclaimed offender.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)