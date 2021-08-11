French daily new COVID-19 infections above 30,000 for first time since end April
French health authorities reported 30,920 new daily COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, a figure above the 30,000 threshold for the first time since April 28, when the country was about to exit its third lockdown. The seven-day moving average of daily new cases now stands at 23,288, above the 23,000 limit for the first time since May 1.
That figure is almost 13 times higher than a June 27 low of 1,816 as the more contagious Delta variant is spreading in the country. Earlier French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said France would strengthen lockdown rules in the overseas territory of Guadeloupe to rein in the virus.
