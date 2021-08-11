Left Menu

Turkey to start face-to-face education this year -health minister

Turkey will start face-to-face education as scheduled, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, and unvaccinated adults will have to be tested regularly against COVID-19. As of Wednesday, half of Turkish adults have received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Koca said on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 23:30 IST
Turkey to start face-to-face education this year -health minister

Turkey will start face-to-face education as scheduled, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, and unvaccinated adults will have to be tested regularly against COVID-19. "It is not possible for us to compromise face-to-face education ... We will take necessary measures to protect students and their families," Koca said in a speech following the coronavirus science council meeting.

Vaccination is a duty that cannot be left up to choice anymore Koca said adding that the teachers, instructors and families of the students should be vaccinated. "Vaccine should be a must for business and education to continue, the people who are not vaccinated should present negative PCR test results regularly," Koca said.

Daily cases have surged from a low of just over 4,000 in early July to over 20,000 for the last two weeks, since authorities relaxed pandemic-related restrictions. As of Wednesday, half of Turkish adults have received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Koca said on Twitter. Turkey has given nearly 6 million third doses to health workers and people over 50 years old.

Turkey plans to open schools in September. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; editing by David Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global
4
Immersive Reader expands to four more Microsoft apps and services

Immersive Reader expands to four more Microsoft apps and services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021