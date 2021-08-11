Turkey to start face-to-face education this year -health minister
Turkey will start face-to-face education as scheduled, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, and unvaccinated adults will have to be tested regularly against COVID-19. "It is not possible for us to compromise face-to-face education ... We will take necessary measures to protect students and their families," Koca said in a speech following the coronavirus science council meeting.
Vaccination is a duty that cannot be left up to choice anymore Koca said adding that the teachers, instructors and families of the students should be vaccinated. "Vaccine should be a must for business and education to continue, the people who are not vaccinated should present negative PCR test results regularly," Koca said.
Daily cases have surged from a low of just over 4,000 in early July to over 20,000 for the last two weeks, since authorities relaxed pandemic-related restrictions. As of Wednesday, half of Turkish adults have received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Koca said on Twitter. Turkey has given nearly 6 million third doses to health workers and people over 50 years old.
Turkey plans to open schools in September. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; editing by David Evans)
